SSC GD Constable Result 2023 May Be Declared Soon: Cut-Off, Merit List & Link

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 is to be declared shortly. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC GD Constable Result 2023 shortly on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC GD Constable Examination this year can download and check the result, cut-off marks, and merit list by following the below mentioned steps.
According to several media reports, the result was expected to be out on Wednesday, 5 April 2023. However, it did not happen and therefore candidates have to wait for some more time.
The exact date and time of SSC GD Constable Result 2023 has not been confirmed by the commission yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates of SSC GD Constable 2023 Result.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the results section.
Click on the direct link for SSC GD Constable Result 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of scorecard for future reference.
The SSC GD Constable exam was conducted this year from 10 January to 14 February 14 across different states of the country. Approximately 30 lakhs candidates appeared in the exam. The SSC GD Constable Recruitment Drive 2023 is being held for filling almost 50,187 constable posts in different departments.
