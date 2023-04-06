SSC GD Constable Result 2023 May Be Declared Soon: Cut-Off, Merit List & Link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC GD Constable Result 2023 shortly on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC GD Constable Examination this year can download and check the result, cut-off marks, and merit list by following the below mentioned steps.

According to several media reports, the result was expected to be out on Wednesday, 5 April 2023. However, it did not happen and therefore candidates have to wait for some more time.

The exact date and time of SSC GD Constable Result 2023 has not been confirmed by the commission yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates of SSC GD Constable 2023 Result.