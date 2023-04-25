SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme With Up to 7.60% Interest; Details & Steps to Apply

State Bank of India is considered as the largest lender of the country and the country has again reintroduced its Fixed Deposit (FD) Scheme for both domestic and NRI customers. SBI has introduced the Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme for domestic and NRI customers with 'attractive interest rates' and for a period of 400 days.

The official website of SBI reads, “Bank has decided to reintroduce Retail Term Deposit ‘AMRIT KALASH’ scheme of 400 days tenor @7.10% p.a."

Banks have come to a decision to offer special fixed deposits besides the regular deposits. the only difference is that these special deposits will be available for a short period of time with higher interest rates with an aim attract new customers and retain the old customers. Few banks have stopped offering special deposits and few banks have extended the date.