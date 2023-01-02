SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Know Release Date, How to Download, & Details

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be released soon for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The SBI preliminary result for the post of clerk (junior associate) is scheduled to be declared soon for interested candidates who are patiently waiting to check their scores. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be released for all candidates by the State Bank of India (SBI).It is important to note that the prelims results will be available on the official website, sbi.co.in, for candidates to download. The ones who want to check their scores should be alert to know the exact result date.
According to the latest details, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be released soon. When it is available to everyone, candidates can download it from sbi.co.in. After downloading the prelims result, one must check the scores and other details mentioned on it carefully. Candidates should also see if there are any printing mistakes.
Candidates who took the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly awaiting the release of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result so they can review their scores and see if they have qualified for the exam.
As per the latest details, the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2022 took place on 12, 19, 20, and 25 November, for all candidates who registered for the exam. Now, the results for the same are expected to be declared soon, so candidates should be alert.
According to the details announced by the State Bank of India (SBI), the list of candidates will be arranged in descending order of total marks in the merit list.
The following are the simple steps to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on the link that states "Download SBI Clerk Result 2022" on the homepage.
Enter your login details and other information carefully in the provided space.
Tap on submit to view the result.
The prelims result will display on your screen.
Check the scores on the result carefully and go through the other details mentioned there.
Download the results from the website and take a printout for your reference.
