SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Know Release Date, How to Download, & Details

The SBI preliminary result for the post of clerk (junior associate) is scheduled to be declared soon for interested candidates who are patiently waiting to check their scores. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be released for all candidates by the State Bank of India (SBI).It is important to note that the prelims results will be available on the official website, sbi.co.in, for candidates to download. The ones who want to check their scores should be alert to know the exact result date.

