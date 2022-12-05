SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Released: Check sbi.co.in; How to Download Hall Ticket

SBI PO Admit Card 2022 is declared on the official website.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The State Bank of India, SBI has officially released the SBI PO admit card 2022 for interested candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website before appearing for the SBI PO prelims exam. The website that one should visit to download the hall tickets is sbi.co.in. It is important to note that the admit card download link has not been activated yet. The link will be activated soon.
As of now, only the SBI PO admit card 2022 link has been issued on the website - sbi.co.in. It is expected to be activated soon for the candidates to download. The admit card is an extremely important document that candidates must carry during the exam. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the ticket.
Candidates are requested to check the details mentioned on the SBI PO admit card carefully. Here are some important details that will be mentioned on the hall ticket:
Application Number
Date of Birth
Venue of the SBI PO Prelims exam
Exam Hall Ticket Number
Exam timings
Date of the exam
Photo ID
Guidelines of the SBI PO Prelims exam.
It is important to note that the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 is set to be held on 17, 18, 19, and 20 December. To know about the exam timings, one has to download the hall ticket online from the website.
Let's take a look at the simple steps that candidates must follow to download the SBI PO admit card 2022 online:
Go to the official website - sbi.co.in.
Click on the link that states Call letter for SBI PO on the homepage.
Enter the registration number and password in the provided space to log in to your account.
The SBI PO Prelims admit card will appear on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website and save a copy of the same on your device.
Take a printout of the admit card and carry it during the examination days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)