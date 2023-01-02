ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS RRB Result 2022: Provisional Allotment List Released at ibps.in

Candidates will get access to the official IBPS RRB provisional allotment list from 1 to 31 January.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
IBPS RRB Result 2022: Provisional Allotment List Released at ibps.in
i

The IBPS RRB Result 2022 provisional allotment list has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection yesterday, 1 January 2023. The provisional list has been released for the posts of Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II and III. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the provisional list on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The candidates will be able to check the list is available on the official website from 1 to 31 January 2023. Candidates will have to enter his/her Registration No / Roll No, and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) to get access to the scorecard and merit list.

Also Read

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Soon: Find Out How to Download Here

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Soon: Find Out How to Download Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check IBPS RRB Result 2022?

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

  • On the homepage, click on IBPS RRB Result 2022 provisional allotment list.

  • You will have to enter the login details and then submit.

  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • You can check and download the result on your device.

  • You may also keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

Also Read

KEA Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 Declared, Check Direct Link - kea.kar.nic.in

KEA Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 Declared, Check Direct Link - kea.kar.nic.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  IBPS   IBPS RRB Result   ibps rrb 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×