RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam to Begin From 23 July, Check Schedule Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday, 1 July, announced the schedule of Phase 7 exam for recruitment of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts.

According to the official notice, 7th phase exam of non-technical popular categories (NTPC), which is also the last phase of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT), is scheduled to be conducted on 23, 24, 26, and 31 July 2021. It also states that approximately 2.78 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the same.

The link for viewing the exam city, date, and for downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates, will be made available to the candidates ten days prior to the exam, the notice added.