IBPS RRB Recruitment Process Commenced: Here's How to Apply

Last date to apply of IBPS RRB recruitment is 28 June 2021.
IBPS RRB recruitment official notification released on ibps.in. Image used for representation.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, 8 June, commenced the registration process of online examination for next Common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP-RRB).

Candidates who want to apply for the same can to it at IBPS' official website: ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Office Assistants (multipurpose), and officers - scale 1, 2, and 3.

How to Apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment

  • Visit IBPS' official website: ibps.in

  • Click on 'Click here to apply online for CRP RRBs-X' on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Select the post you want to apply for, i.e. Office Assistant, Officer - Scale 1/ 2 and 3.

  • Then again you will be directed to a new webpage

  • Go to 'Click here for New Registration'

  • Key in your important details and register

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Pay the application fee and print your application

Direct link to apply for IBPS RRB recruitment.

IBPS RRB Recruitment: Eligibility

Age Requirement:

  • Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 and 28 years

  • Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18, and below 30 years

  • Officer Scale- II (Manager) - Above 21, and below 32 years

  • Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21, and below 40 years

For information regarding age relaxation, and minimum educational qualification, candidates can check the detailed advertisement/ official notification.

IBPS RRB Recruitment: Application Fee

Office (Scale 1, 2, and 3):

  • For SC, ST, and PWBD candidates - Rs 175

  • For all other - Rs 850

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

  • For SC, ST, PWBD, EXSM candidates - Rs 175

  • For all other - Rs 850

Published: 08 Jun 2021,10:59 AM IST
