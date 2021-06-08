IBPS RRB Recruitment Process Commenced: Here's How to Apply

IBPS RRB recruitment official notification released on ibps.in. Image used for representation.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, 8 June, commenced the registration process of online examination for next Common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP-RRB).
Candidates who want to apply for the same can to it at IBPS' official website: ibps.in.
The IBPS RRB exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Office Assistants (multipurpose), and officers - scale 1, 2, and 3.
Visit IBPS' official website: ibps.in
Click on 'Click here to apply online for CRP RRBs-X' on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Select the post you want to apply for, i.e. Office Assistant, Officer - Scale 1/ 2 and 3.
Then again you will be directed to a new webpage
Go to 'Click here for New Registration'
Key in your important details and register
Login using your registered credentials
Pay the application fee and print your application
Age Requirement:
Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 and 28 years
Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18, and below 30 years
Officer Scale- II (Manager) - Above 21, and below 32 years
Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21, and below 40 years
For information regarding age relaxation, and minimum educational qualification, candidates can check the detailed advertisement/ official notification.
Office (Scale 1, 2, and 3):
For SC, ST, and PWBD candidates - Rs 175
For all other - Rs 850
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
For SC, ST, PWBD, EXSM candidates - Rs 175
For all other - Rs 850
Published: 08 Jun 2021,10:59 AM IST