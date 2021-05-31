RRB NTPC 2019: Further Scheduling of Exams on Hold Due to COVID-19

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday, 31 May, announced its decision to stop further scheduling of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam. The exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The decision has been taken in view of various restriction in several states due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
"Further, scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of COVID-19 once again," reads the official notification.
The notification also mentioned that further scheduling of examinations will be informed in due course, once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.
RRB NTPC recruitment process was commenced from December 2020, after easing of restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. The recruitment was being conducted in a phased manner.
The sixth phase of first stage RRB NTPC CBT was held on 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 April 2021. Candidates are now waiting for the schedule of the seventh phase of exam
