RBI Grade B Officer Exam: All You Need to Know About It

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to conduct exam for the recruitment of officers in ‘GRADE B (GENERAL) - DR 2021’ and ‘Grade-B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-2021’. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards/call letters at https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/.
RBI Grade B exam will be conducted on 6 March 2021 at multiple centres.
The general examination is 2 hours long and consists of questions from:
The Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) exam, which is 2 hours long, will have 62 objective-type questions from Economics for total of 100 marks. Whereas, the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) paper will have 20 objective-type questions of Statistics.
The exam will be held with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. All candidates appearing for the exam must make sure that they are wearing masks, carrying personal hand sanitisers, and a transparent water bottle.
The admission letter should be brought along with the photocopy of the photo ID stapled on it. The original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the admission letter should be exactly the same.
The information handout states that candidates must have Aarogya Setu app installed on their mobile phones. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this admission letter) and show the same to the security guard at the entry to the exam venue. For further information, candidates can refer to the official website.
