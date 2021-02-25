Centre-States Must Coordinate To Reduce Fuel Prices: RBI Governor

“There is need for coordinated action between the Centre and states because there are inherent taxes levied by both," said the RBI governor to PTI.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Bombay Chamber of Commerce, Das said that the governments (state and Centre) have to spend a prerequisite target amount to generate revenue in the economy.

The governments come with their set of revenue pressures to help India’s economy recover from the stress of COVID-19, according to Das.