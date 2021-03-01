RBI JE 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It
RBI JE recruitment exam 2021 will be conducted on 8 March. Last date to download admit cards is also 8 March.
RBI Recruitment 2021: Admit card for RBI JE exam has been released. | (File Photo: IANS)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards/call letters for RBI Junior Engineer (Electrical/Civil) recruitment examination 2021. Candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards on opportunities.rbi.org.in.
How to Download RBI JE Admit Card
Visit the website: opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Click on ‘Current Vacancies’ and then on ‘Call Letters’.
You will be redirected to a new page.
Click on the link ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) - Call Letter and Information Handout’.
Click on ‘Call Letter’ and log in using your credentials.
The last date to download the admit card is also 8 March 2021.
RBI JE 2021: Exam Pattern
The RBI JE recruitment exam 2021 will consist of objective type multiple choice questions from English language, Engineering discipline, and General Intelligence and reasoning. The paper will be of 300 marks.