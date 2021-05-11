RBI Assistant 2019 Final Result Declared: Here’s How to Check It

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, 10 May, declared the result of recruitment exam for the post of Assistant in banks Bhopal, Raipur, Guwahati, and Mumbai Offices.

Candidate who appeared for the exam for recruitment in these locations can check their result on RBI's official website: rbi.org.in.

The result will comprise of the list of roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for appointment in Bank's Guwahati, Mumbai, Bhopal and Raipur Offices.