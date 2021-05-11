RBI Assistant 2019 Final Result Declared: Here’s How to Check It

Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
(File Photo: IANS)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, 10 May, declared the result of recruitment exam for the post of Assistant in banks Bhopal, Raipur, Guwahati, and Mumbai Offices.
Candidate who appeared for the exam for recruitment in these locations can check their result on RBI's official website: rbi.org.in.
The result will comprise of the list of roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for appointment in Bank's Guwahati, Mumbai, Bhopal and Raipur Offices.
Direct link to check list of selected candidates for Mumbai Office.
Direct link to check list of selected candidates for Guwahati Office.
Direct link to check list of selected candidates for Bhopal & Raipur Office Office.
The list of selected candidates is provisional and is subject to the candidates being found medically fit and fulfilment of other terms and conditions.
"It may please be noted that in the absence of required certificates / documents and/or not meeting any of the terms and conditions, candidates may not be appointed in the Bank," read the official notice.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined