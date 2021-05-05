RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Result Declared: Here’s How to Check It

Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
(File Photo: IANS)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, 4 May, declared the result of the phase II of Grade B recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results at RBI's official website: rbi.org.in.
The RBI Grade B Phase II exam was conducted on 1 April 2021.
Direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase II shortlisted candidates list.
Candidates who are shortlisted for interview will be intimated about the schedule of the same in due course.
RBI's website reads, "The interview call letters (with New Roll Numbers) indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same."
It further states that all the shortlisted candidates are advised to take print out of the interview call letter through their e-mail ID and bring its hard copy on the day of interview along with original documents in support of their eligibility for verification.
Mark list & category wise cut-off for RBI Grade B Phase II examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined