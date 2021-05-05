RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Result Declared: Here’s How to Check It

Candidates who are shortlisted for interview will be intimated about the schedule of the same in due course.

RBI's website reads, "The interview call letters (with New Roll Numbers) indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same."

It further states that all the shortlisted candidates are advised to take print out of the interview call letter through their e-mail ID and bring its hard copy on the day of interview along with original documents in support of their eligibility for verification.

Mark list & category wise cut-off for RBI Grade B Phase II examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment.