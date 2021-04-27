SBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5,237 Junior Associate Vacancies

India's leading public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 27 April, commenced the application process for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

The official notification reads, "Applications are invited for eligible Indian citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one state only and can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project."

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at SBI's official website: sbi.co.in. A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Last date to apply for Junior Associate post is 17 May 2021.