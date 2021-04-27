SBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5,237 Junior Associate Vacancies

SBI Junior Associate application process begins from 27 April.
India's leading public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 27 April, commenced the application process for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).
The official notification reads, "Applications are invited for eligible Indian citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one state only and can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project."
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at SBI's official website: sbi.co.in. A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Last date to apply for Junior Associate post is 17 May 2021.
Age Requirement: Candidates who apply for the post should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 1 April 2021. However, relaxation is provided for candidates belonging to the reserved category. For more details about age relaxation, check detailed advertisement.
Essential Qualification: Candidates applying should be graduates in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central government.
General, OBC, and EWS candidates applying for the post are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. All other candidates are exempted from application fee.
For more details about the recruitment, candidates can check detailed advertisement.
