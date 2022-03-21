RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon, Download From the Website

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 to be released today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to release the admit card for the RBI Assistant Recruitment Examination 2022 today which is on Monday, 21 March 2022.
Candidates can download the admit card from the official website once it is officially released.
Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the official website for more details.
Candidates appearing for the RBI Assistant Recruitment Examination 2022 should note that the admit cards will be out soon today, on 21 March 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct a written examination for 950 posts on 26 March and 27 March 2022.
Candidates should remember that the RBI Assistant Mains Examination is scheduled to be held in May 2022.
All the other important information regarding the examination dates and the admit card release is stated on the official website - rbi.org.in.
The RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 will be released soon today, on 21 March 2022.
Here is a step-by-step process that the candidates need to follow to download the admit card from the official website:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - rbi.org.in.
Step 2: Click on the tab that states Vacancies.
Step 3: Go to the RBI Assistant Recruitment Admit Card 2022 link.
Step 4: A new page will open on your screen.
Step 5: Enter your ID and Password to login into your account.
Step 6: Click on the submit button after checking all the details.
Step 7: The RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card will display on your screen.
Step 8: Download the admit card and take a printout.
They are requested to read all the information carefully to avoid any mishap during the examination.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)