RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 Application Process Ends Today: How To Apply

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, 08 March 2022, will conclude the application process for the recruitment for the post of assistants in RBI.
Eligible candidates who haven't applied for the post can do it on the official website of RBI: rbi.org.in.
RBI assistant recruitment drive includes a preliminary exam, main exam, followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).
Go to the official website of RBI: rbi.org.in
Click on 'Opportunities@RBI' under 'More Links' section
A new webpage will open on your screen
Go to 'Current Vacancies' and click on 'Vacancies'
Click on 'Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2021' link
RBI assistant job profile and vacancy details will open on your screen
Click on the application link
Tap on 'Click here for New Registration'
Enter your personal details and register
Key in registration number, password and security code
Click on 'Submit'
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
For more details about RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RBI.
