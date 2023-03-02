Odisha Police Constable Answer Key Released; Download From odishapolice.gov.in

The Odisha Police State Selection Board officially released the Constable answer key recently for those candidates who were eagerly waiting for it. Interested candidates can download the Odisha Police Constable answer key from the official website of the board - odishapolice.gov.in. One should download the key from the website as soon as possible and check the details mentioned on it. You can download your probable scores with the help of the answer key that is formally declared online.

Candidates are advised to take a proper look at the Odisha Police Constable answer key that is available on the official website - odishapolice.gov.in. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were eagerly waiting for the answer key to release. The Odisha Police State Selection Board has finally released it for the interested applicants who were waiting.