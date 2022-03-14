KV (UP) Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT, PGT, and Other Posts: Details Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), No. 1, Chakeri, Kanpur has opened online applications for various posts, which also include TGT, PGT, and others.

Candidates who wish to apply for these jobs can do so on the official website at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in. They will have to sign and submit important documents, like their certificates, experience letters, etc. (from high school onwards) along with the hardcopy.

Candidates can send these documents through speed post or registered post before 22 March 2022. The address to which these documents are to be sent is as follows:

THE PRINCIPAL,

Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, N-4 Area,

Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur-208008