KV (UP) Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT, PGT, and Other Posts: Details Here

KV (UP) has opened applications for TGT, PGT and other posts.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), No. 1, Chakeri, Kanpur has opened online applications for various posts, which also include TGT, PGT, and others.
Candidates who wish to apply for these jobs can do so on the official website at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in. They will have to sign and submit important documents, like their certificates, experience letters, etc. (from high school onwards) along with the hardcopy.
Candidates can send these documents through speed post or registered post before 22 March 2022. The address to which these documents are to be sent is as follows:
THE PRINCIPAL,
Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, N-4 Area,
Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur-208008
PGT-Political Science
TGT- Hindi
Primary Teacher
Educational Counsellor
Doctor
Nurse
Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)
Computer Instructor
PGT
The required educational qualification for PGT posts includes 2 years of Integrated Post Graduate in MSc. course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject.
The candidates can also have a Master's degree from a recognised college with at least 50% marks in aggregate in political science.
B.Ed. or other equivalent course from a recognised university. The candidate must also be proficient in teaching in Hindi and English.
TGT
The required qualification for TGT includes 4 years of Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in any concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate marks.
Candidates can also have a Bachelor's degree in any concerned subject with Hindi in all the three years.
B.Ed. or other equivalent course from a recognised university or College.
PRT
Senior Secondary Certificate with 50% marks in aggregate or Intermediate with 50% marks or any other equivalent.
The candidates must have passed the CTET which is conducted for the students of class I to V according to the guidelines of NCTE.
Competence to teach in Hindi or English.
Doctor
Minimum MBBS and registered with MCI.
Nurse
Minimum Diploma from a recognised Institution.
Counsellor
Minimum BA/BSc (Psychology) with a certificate of Diploma in Counselling.
Vocational Instructor (Yoga)
Graduate in any subject or equivalent from a recognised university with 50 percent marks along with one-year training in yoga from a recognised institution.
Sports Coach
Diploma from NSNIS/represented in national/state-level game/inter-university or any equivalent coaching experience from a recognised institution.
BPED/MPED may also be preferred.
Computer Instructor
BE/BTech in Computer Science/BCA/MCA/MSc. in Computer Science/ MSc. in Electronics with Computer Science component/MSc. (IT)/BSc. in Computer Science.
OR
Bachelor's/Master's degree in any Science and Mathematics from recognised university with a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from a government-recognised university or Institute.
OR
Post-graduate degree in any subject with a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from a government recognised university/'O' level from DOEACC.
OR
Post-graduate degree in any subject with a minimum ' A' level from DOEACC.
TGT: 8 am on 28 March, 2022
PRT exam date: 9am on 28 March, 2022
PGT: 9 am on 28 March 2022
Counsellor: 10 am on 28 March 2022
PRT interview date: 12:30 pm on 28 March 2022
Doctor & Nurse: 8 am on 29 March, 2022
Computer Instructor Exam date: 9 am on 28 March 2022
Sports Coach: 9 am on 29 March 2022
Yoga Instructor: 10 am on 29 March 2022
Computer Instructor interview date: 12:30 pm on 29 March 2022
