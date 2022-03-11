Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Details and Steps to Apply

Last date to apply Karnataka High court recruitment process is 7 April 2022
(Photo: iStock)
The Karnataka High Court (KHC) has invited interested candidates to apply for the Assistant court secretary (stenographer) posts through online applications.
The recruitment process will be carried out to screen candidates to fill in 54 vacancies. The candidates can fill the form through the official link of KHC at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. The application link will be open till 7 April 2022.
The selected candidates will have to go through a shorthand test followed by a typing test and interview. The salary for these posts will be between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400.
The candidates applying for the posts must not be below 18 years of age and above 35 years. There's an age relaxation for the reserved group of candidates.
The candidates from General and Other Backward Classes will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while the ST/SC/Physically challenged people will have to pay Rs 250.
Visit the official website of Karnataka High Court at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in
On the homepage, click on link under notifications 'Notification No.HCRB/ACS-11/2022 for Recruitment of 54 Post of Assistant Court Secretary (STENOGRAPHER)'
A new window will pop up, open the application link.
Fill in your credentials for login
The KHC recruitment 2022 form will appear on the screen. Fill it in.
Pay the application fees and click 'submit'.
Take a printout of the application form for future use.
