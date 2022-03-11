Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022: Details and Steps to Apply

The Karnataka High Court (KHC) has invited interested candidates to apply for the Assistant court secretary (stenographer) posts through online applications.

The recruitment process will be carried out to screen candidates to fill in 54 vacancies. The candidates can fill the form through the official link of KHC at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. The application link will be open till 7 April 2022.

The selected candidates will have to go through a shorthand test followed by a typing test and interview. The salary for these posts will be between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400.

The candidates applying for the posts must not be below 18 years of age and above 35 years. There's an age relaxation for the reserved group of candidates.

The candidates from General and Other Backward Classes will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while the ST/SC/Physically challenged people will have to pay Rs 250.