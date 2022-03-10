SBI Recruitment 2022: Registrations Open Till 31 March, More Details Here

Check steps to apply for SBI special cadre officers posts.
People who wish to join the banking sector have an opportunity to apply for the various posts under SBI. The State Bank of India has invited applications for the Special Cadre Officers' post through online mode.
The registration process for the post began on 4 March and it will end on 31 March. As per reports, 4 posts which are vacant will be filled in this recruitment drive.
Let's know more about the vacancy details, salary, eligibility criteria, etc.
Chief Information Officer: 1 post
Chief Technology Officer: 1 post
Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): 1 post
Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): 1 post
Candidates must be below 55 years of age as on 1 January 2022 if they want to apply for the posts of Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer.
Candidates willing to apply for the posts of Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-channels) and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking) must not be above 45 years of age as on 1 January 2022.
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in software engineering is important, while an MBA degree would be an additional advantage.
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a personal interview which holds 100 marks and the selection is done by the bank; no correspondence degree will be accepted. Candidates who will secure the cut-off marks will be ranked in descending order on the merit list depending on their age.
Visit the official website of SBI at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.
On the homepage, click on the link 'Careers'.
Under the tab, click on 'specialist cadre officer posts' link.
Fill in your credentials and click submit.
Download the application form and keep a hard copy as well.
