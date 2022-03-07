Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 vacancies

Know the important dates, available posts and steps to apply for the OIL recruitment process 2022
Shivangani Singh
Jobs
Published:

Last date to apply for OIL recruitment 2022 is 15 March 2022

Oil India Limited (OIL) has opened applications for 55 vacancies in Grade C and Grade B posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for applying can register themselves till 15 March 2022.

The candidates can apply on the official website at oilindia.com. Let's know more about the OIL recruitment 2022 below.

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Opening of applications for the OIL recruitment posts- 21 February 2022

  • Last date of submitting the applications for OIL recruitment posts- 15 March 2022

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for the General/ OBC is Rs. 500 and there is no fee for the candidates from SC/ ST/ EWS/ PWBD/ Ex-servicemen.

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

As per the official notifications, there are 55 vacancies. There are 50 vacancies for grade B posts and 5 vacancies for C Grade posts. The specific vacant posts are as follows:

  • Manager (ERP-HR): 1 Post

  • Superintending Engineer (Environment): 2 Posts

  • Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 6 Posts

  • Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 Post

  • Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): 1 Post

  • Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post

  • Senior Security Officer: 1 Post

  • Senior Officer (Civil): 2 Posts

  • Senior Officer (Electrical): 8 Posts

  • Senior Officer (Mechanical): 20 Posts

  • Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 4 Posts

  • Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: 5 Posts

  • Senior Officer (HR): 3 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process 

The selected candidates will then be required to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Group discussion, Group task and Personal Interview.

Oil India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply 

  1. Visit the official website of OIL at www.oilindia.com

  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Careers' tab.

  3. Then click on the link that reads 'Apply Online'

  4. Register yourself by filling in your credentials.

  5. Fill in the application form by uploading the photograph and signature.

  6. Pay the application fee and keep the hardcopy of the form for future use.

Visit the official website for further updates.

