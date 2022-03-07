Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 vacancies

Last date to apply for OIL recruitment 2022 is 15 March 2022
(Photo: iStock)
Oil India Limited (OIL) has opened applications for 55 vacancies in Grade C and Grade B posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for applying can register themselves till 15 March 2022.
The candidates can apply on the official website at oilindia.com. Let's know more about the OIL recruitment 2022 below.
Opening of applications for the OIL recruitment posts- 21 February 2022
Last date of submitting the applications for OIL recruitment posts- 15 March 2022
The application fee for the General/ OBC is Rs. 500 and there is no fee for the candidates from SC/ ST/ EWS/ PWBD/ Ex-servicemen.
As per the official notifications, there are 55 vacancies. There are 50 vacancies for grade B posts and 5 vacancies for C Grade posts. The specific vacant posts are as follows:
Manager (ERP-HR): 1 Post
Superintending Engineer (Environment): 2 Posts
Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 6 Posts
Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 Post
Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics): 1 Post
Senior Medical Officer: 1 Post
Senior Security Officer: 1 Post
Senior Officer (Civil): 2 Posts
Senior Officer (Electrical): 8 Posts
Senior Officer (Mechanical): 20 Posts
Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 4 Posts
Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor: 5 Posts
Senior Officer (HR): 3 Posts
The selected candidates will then be required to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Group discussion, Group task and Personal Interview.
Visit the official website of OIL at www.oilindia.com
On the homepage, click on the 'Careers' tab.
Then click on the link that reads 'Apply Online'
Register yourself by filling in your credentials.
Fill in the application form by uploading the photograph and signature.
Pay the application fee and keep the hardcopy of the form for future use.
Visit the official website for further updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)