Indian Navy MR, AA, SSR 2022 Admit Card Released

Indian Navy has released the admit card/ call letter for the post of Sailor for Artificer Apprentice (AA), Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), and Matric Recruit (MR), reported India Today.

The report further states that admit card released for written exam and for Physical Efficiency Test are for MR April 2022 batch and AA and SSR February 2022 batch.

Therefore, candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of Indian Navy: joinindiannavy.gov.in.