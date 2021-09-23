Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 181 SSC Officers Post

Apply for Indian Navy SSC Recruitment on joinindiannavy.gov.in
(Photo: joinindiannavy.gov.in)
Indian Navy on Tuesday, 21 September, released the notification for recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers.
"Applications are invited from unmarried eligible men & women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala," reads the official notification released by the Indian Navy.
Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on Indian Navy's official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in.
A total of 181 vacancies are to be fill through this recruitment drive.
Executive Branch
General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre: 45 vacancies (2 hydro)
Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 4 vacancies
Observer: 8 vacancies
Pilot: 15 vacancies
Logistics: 18 vacancies
Education Branch: 18 vacancies
Technical Branch
Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]: 27 vacancies
Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)]: 34 vacancies
Naval Architect (NA): 12 vacancies
Visit Indian Navy's official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in
Go to Current Events and click on under "Short Service Commission Entries (JUN 2022 COURSE)"
Click on "Complete Your Application Online Now" under 'Apply Online'
Select your state and proceed
Register using your details
Login using your registered credentials
Fill the online application form and upload the required documents
Submit the application form
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined