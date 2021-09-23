Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 181 SSC Officers Post

Last date to apply for Indian Navy SSC officer June 2022 is 5 October 2021.
The Quint
Jobs
Published:

Apply for Indian Navy SSC Recruitment on joinindiannavy.gov.in

|

(Photo: joinindiannavy.gov.in)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply for Indian Navy SSC Recruitment on&nbsp;joinindiannavy.gov.in</p></div>

Indian Navy on Tuesday, 21 September, released the notification for recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers.

"Applications are invited from unmarried eligible men & women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala," reads the official notification released by the Indian Navy.

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on Indian Navy's official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Also ReadIndian Army Grants Permanent Commission to 147 More Women Officers
Last date to apply for Indian Navy SSC officer June 2022 is 5 October 2021.

Vacancy Details

A total of 181 vacancies are to be fill through this recruitment drive.

Executive Branch

  • General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre: 45 vacancies (2 hydro)

  • Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 4 vacancies

  • Observer: 8 vacancies

  • Pilot: 15 vacancies

  • Logistics: 18 vacancies

Education Branch: 18 vacancies

Technical Branch

  • Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]: 27 vacancies

  • Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)]: 34 vacancies

  • Naval Architect (NA): 12 vacancies

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply

  • Visit Indian Navy's official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in

  • Go to Current Events and click on under "Short Service Commission Entries (JUN 2022 COURSE)"

  • Click on "Complete Your Application Online Now" under 'Apply Online'

  • Select your state and proceed

  • Register using your details

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Fill the online application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the application form

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT