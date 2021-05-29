Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for 191 SSC Posts

The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male, female engineering graduates, and also from widows of defence personnel for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC).

The official notification reads, "Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. Course will commence in Oct 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu."