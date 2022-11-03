IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Result Released on ibps.in, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

The results for the preliminary examination conducted for the Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-XII) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. As per the academic schedule, the IBPS PO preliminary examination was held on 15 and 16 October 2022. Candidates will be able to get access to the results on the official website till 9 November.

The official site has all the details regarding the the steps, direct link to check the results along with the expected cut-off marks.