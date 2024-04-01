IBPS Clerk Final Result Released at www.ibps.in; Steps To Download Below

IBPS Clerk Mains Result for 2024 Exams is out on the website.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 and results of other recruitment exams today, 1 April 2024 on the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Clerk Prelims and Mains Examination can download their IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024. Candidates who successfully pass the recruitment exam are mailed the IBPS Clerk Joining Letters. The selection process for the exam includes three stages- Prelims Mains and Interview. Now, that the three stages are complete, the IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 has been made available on the official website.
The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2024 was conducted from 7 October 2023 for about 5000 clerk posts. Candidates who have qualified both the stages of the recruitment exam can follow the below given steps to check the result.
Candidates must use their Registration ID and password to login and check their results. Along with the IBPS Clerk Mains Result, IBPS has also released the IBPS Clerk Mains Cut off marks and Score Card both section-wise and overall.
Visit the IBPS official website at ibps. in.
On the homepage, click on the link 'CRP-Clerical Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XIII'
A new window will pop up. Enter your registration number/ roll no and password / DOB to log in.
Click at the download option on the Results window.
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2023-24 will open.
Check the result carefully and click on download.
Take a print of the result for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)