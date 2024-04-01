IBPS Clerk Final Result Released at www.ibps.in; Steps To Download Below

The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 and results of other recruitment exams today, 1 April 2024 on the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Clerk Prelims and Mains Examination can download their IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024. Candidates who successfully pass the recruitment exam are mailed the IBPS Clerk Joining Letters. The selection process for the exam includes three stages- Prelims Mains and Interview. Now, that the three stages are complete, the IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 has been made available on the official website.

The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2024 was conducted from 7 October 2023 for about 5000 clerk posts. Candidates who have qualified both the stages of the recruitment exam can follow the below given steps to check the result.