HPPSC Is Recruiting for the Post of Drug Inspector: Check Details 

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for the post of Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Health Safety and Regulation, under the Department of Health & Family Welfare, HP. The candidate will be recruited on contract basis.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can fill the Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) on the commission’s official website: hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Last date to apply and pay the application fee is 2 April 2021.
A total of nine Drug Inspectors are to be recruited through this drive. The selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 10,300 to Rs 34,800, plus Rs 4200 — Grade Pay.
Age Requirement: Candidates applying for the post should be of/less than 45 years of age.
Educational Qualification(s): Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Chemistry, or a Postgraduate Degree in Chemistry with Pharmaceutics as essential subject of a university established in India, by the law or its equivalent qualification, recognised and notified by the Central Government for such purpose, or the Associateship Diploma of the Institution of Chemists (India) obtained by passing the examination with ‘Analysis of Drugs and Pharmaceuticals’ as one of the subject.
For more eligibility details, candidates can refer to detailed advertisement.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined