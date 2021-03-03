SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Paper 1 of Junior Engineer Examination 2019. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on SSC’s official website: https://ssc.nic.in/.

The exam was conducted from 27 to 30 October 2020 at various centres across the country. However, the candidates who opted for their centres in Bihar had to appear on 10 and 11 December 2020 for the examination.

The candidates who have qualified in Paper 1 will now have to appear for Paper 2 (Descriptive). It is scheduled for 21 March 2021 (tentatively).