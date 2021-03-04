UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Notification Released, Check Details Here

Age Limit :

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August 2021 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2 August 1989 and not later than 1 August 2000.

For information about relaxation in the upper-age limit, candidates must refer to the official notice .

Minimum Educational Qualification :

As per the official notice, “A candidate must hold a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.”

Download UPSC CSE Notification 2021.