FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I Declared: Check Latest Details

The Food Corporation of India has officially declared the FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Grade III written examination can go through their respective results on the official website. The website that one should visit to check and download the FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I is fci.gov.in. It is the official site of the Food Corporation of India and contains all the latest important details.

All candidates should note that the FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I is declared zone-wise which includes North, East, West, South and North-East. One should check the Grade III Result 2022 carefully that is declared recently on the official website - fci.gov.in. Candidates were eagerly waiting for the results to release so they could check the scores.