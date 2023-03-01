FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I Declared: Check Latest Details

FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I is declared recently on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Food Corporation of India has officially declared the FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Grade III written examination can go through their respective results on the official website. The website that one should visit to check and download the FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I is fci.gov.in. It is the official site of the Food Corporation of India and contains all the latest important details.
All candidates should note that the FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I is declared zone-wise which includes North, East, West, South and North-East. One should check the Grade III Result 2022 carefully that is declared recently on the official website - fci.gov.in. Candidates were eagerly waiting for the results to release so they could check the scores.
Candidates should note that the ones who will qualify for the Phase I examinations will have to sit for the Phase II exam. Therefore, everyone should go through their respective FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I carefully.
The call letter for the exam is likely to be available soon on the official website of FCI.
Interested and eligible candidates should keep a close eye on the website to know the latest announcements.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I that is released recently:
Visit the official website of FCI - fci.gov.in.
Click on the recruitment link mentioned on the homepage of the official site.
Tap on the link that states FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 on the page.
Find the zone and click on it.
Now, click on the result link and the PDF will display on your device.
You can take a look at the result carefully.
Tap on the download option on the result page.
Save a hard copy of the Grade III Result 2022 for future reference.
