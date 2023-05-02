TS EdCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till 6 May; Steps to Apply Here

TS EdCET 2023 registration date has been postponed. Now the last date to register or apply for the TS EdCET 2023 exam is 6 May. Earlier the authorities had decided the last to be as 1 May but now the date has been pushed to 6 May 2023.

Interested candidates who missed to apply for the exam can visit the official website of TSEdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in to fill in the application. Earlier the application deadline was extended from 25 April to 1 May without any fees.

Recently, the authorities have also shifted the TSEdCET 2023 application correction and admit card release date. Now the TSEdCET 2023 application correction window will open from 7 to 8 May 2023 instead of April 30. TSEdCET Admit Card 2023 will be released on 13 May instead of 5 May 2023.

Check the steps below to apply or register for the TSEdCET 2023 exam.