TS EdCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till 6 May; Steps to Apply Here

TS EdCET 2023 application date extended till 6 May
(Photo: iStock)
TS EdCET 2023 registration date has been postponed. Now the last date to register or apply for the TS EdCET 2023 exam is 6 May. Earlier the authorities had decided the last to be as 1 May but now the date has been pushed to 6 May 2023.
Interested candidates who missed to apply for the exam can visit the official website of TSEdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in to fill in the application. Earlier the application deadline was extended from 25 April to 1 May without any fees.
Recently, the authorities have also shifted the TSEdCET 2023 application correction and admit card release date. Now the TSEdCET 2023 application correction window will open from 7 to 8 May 2023 instead of April 30. TSEdCET Admit Card 2023 will be released on 13 May instead of 5 May 2023.
Check the steps below to apply or register for the TSEdCET 2023 exam.
The exam conducting body will soon announce the last date for submission and registration of online application form with late fee of INR 250. Earlier, the last date of TSEdCET 2023 application with late fee of INR 250 was April 25.
TSEdCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 18 in three shifts- first shift to be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, second shift from 12:30 PM to 02:30 PM and third shift exam from 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM.
TSEdCET 2023 preliminary answer Key will be released on May 21 while the candidates will be able to raise objections till May 24.
Visit the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Now’ link.
A new window will open up.
You will have to enter your personal and academic details in the application form.
You will need to upload the scanned copy of documents, photo and signature in the required size and format.
Pay the application fee in online mode
Submit the application form.
Candidates will receive a registration number that they will have to save for future use.
