BSNL NATS 2022: 55 Apprentice Positions, Check Eligibility and How To Apply

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has released an official notification on its NATS ( National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal regarding 55 vacant positions for candidates who want to enroll in the NATS programme. Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official portal of NATS (portal.mhrdnats.gov.in) to apply for the positions.

Candidates who will be selected for the BSNL NATS programme 2022 will have to serve a notice period of almost 1 year and they will be provided a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000.