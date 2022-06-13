BSNL Prepaid Plan: 1 GB Data for Rs 3, Everything You Need To Know

Check out the new BSNL prepaid plan that offers 56 days of validity.
(Photo: BSNL/Altered by The Quint)
BSNL has launched a brand new prepaid plan that has attracted the attention of various users. Popular companies like Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel may introduce a long list of prepaid plans but these companies will be unable to compete with BSNL. While there is a long list of recharge plans, there are some beneficial plans for the customers. BSNL has recently announced the cheapest data plan for the users that they can look at before choosing a prepaid plan.
Customers should note that BSNL has recently launched a prepaid plan that provides the users with a 1 GB data facility at the cost of Rs 1. It is important to know all the details about the brand new prepaid plan. The plan gives tough competition to the other popular companies that are also competing to come up with plans.
The BSNL Rs 347 plan gives validity of 56 days. It also offers 2 GB of high-speed data daily to the customers. This means that the total data becomes 112 GB.
This means if we try to calculate the cost of 1 GB of data, then it is approximately around Rs 3. Apart from offering data, the prepaid plan also provides unlimited calling, 100 SMS and gaming service.
Airtel has a plan of Rs 359 which provides 2 GB of data. It is valid for 28 days. The total data is around 56 GB along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a Prime Video mobile version.
Hence proved, the BSNL prepaid plan is more profitable compared to the other companies.
