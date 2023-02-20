BPSC 68th Prelims Answer Key Declared: Check Website; Know How to Download Key

BPSC 68th Prelims answer key is released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the BPSC 68th Prelims answer key for the General studies examination recently. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to check the answer key properly. It is important to note that the BPSC 68th Prelims answer key is released on the official website of the commission - bpsc.bih.nic.in. One must check the answer key on the website properly and calculate their probable scores in the exam.
Candidates are advised to download the BPSC 68th Prelims answer key from the official website as soon as possible. They can also raise objections against the provisional key. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will review the objections and release the final answer key accordingly. One must check the latest details and important announcements on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announces important information and released the answer key on its official website so that candidates can go through them easily. They do not have to face any problems while downloading the key online.
According to the latest information, candidates who are not satisfied with the BPSC 68th Prelims answer key that is released recently can send their objections to the commission.
Once the objections are sent, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in for all the latest announcements on the BPSC 68th Prelims final answer key.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to check and download the BPSC 68th Prelims answer key online:
Applicants are requested to visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the link that states "Invitation of Objection to Answers of the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 12/02/2023. Provisional Answer Keys: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D".
Your answer key will open on the screen.
Check the details on the screen carefully.
Download the BPSC provisional answer key from the website to raise objections, if there are any.
