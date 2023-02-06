AP SI Admit Card 2023 Released: Check slprb.ap.gov.in; Know How to Download Here

The State Level Police Recruitment Board has officially released the AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2023 on Sunday, 5 February 2023. According to the latest official details available as of now, candidates can download the AP SI admit card 2023 from the website - slprb.ap.gov.in. The official website contains all the latest updates and announcements from the State Level Police Recruitment Board. Interested candidates are requested to go through the details on the website today, on Monday, and stay updated.

The AP SI admit card 2023 is an important document that all candidates must download if they have registered to appear for the exam. As per the details, the AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2023 are available online on the website - slprb.ap.gov.in for all registered candidates. One must download the SI admit card as soon as possible.