AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 Released: Check slprb.ap.gov.in; Know Details Here

The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP Police SI Answer Key 2023, on Tuesday, 21 February. Candidates who have appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 examinations are requested to check the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in. The AP SI answer key 2023 is available on the official website for interested candidates to check and download. One must go through the details mentioned on the answer key carefully, after downloading it from the site.

It is important to note that the AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 is already out so candidates should download it soon. Candidates who appeared for the papers on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh, to declare the AP SI answer key 2023 so they could calculate their possible scores.