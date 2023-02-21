AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 Released: Check slprb.ap.gov.in; Know Details Here

The AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 is released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP Police SI Answer Key 2023, on Tuesday, 21 February. Candidates who have appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 examinations are requested to check the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in. The AP SI answer key 2023 is available on the official website for interested candidates to check and download. One must go through the details mentioned on the answer key carefully, after downloading it from the site.
It is important to note that the AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 is already out so candidates should download it soon. Candidates who appeared for the papers on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh, to declare the AP SI answer key 2023 so they could calculate their possible scores.
The recruitment board updates all the latest details and announcements on the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in for candidates to check. It is easier for candidates to go through the details online.
According to the latest official details, the AP SLPRB SI first-level preliminary examination was formally held on 19 February 2023. The exam was conducted at 291 test centres across 13 towns and cities.
Now, these candidates can go to the official website and download the AP Police SI Answer Key, which is released recently by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 online:
First, go to the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in
Tap on the active link that states "SCT SI PRELIMINARY KEY PAPER 1" or "SCT SI PRELIMINARY KEY PAPER 2" on the home page
The answer key PDF file will open on your screen
Check the details mentioned on the answer key carefully
Download the key for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)