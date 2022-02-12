IPL 2022 Auction: As Faf's CSK Journey Ends, Team & Wife Post Emotional Messages

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bought former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Faf du Plessis, making him the first player to join the franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction on Saturday, 12 February.

While Faf joining RCB may mean the start of an exciting journey for the 37-year-old who could possibly take over the role of captain, it also marks the end of a long journey for the South African with the Chennai Super Kings.

Last season, Faf completed 100 matches for the franchise and has been part of many title-winning campaigns for the team since joining them in 2018. But with teams only being allowed to retain four players, CSK released Faf at the end of the 2021 season.

His former team posted on its official Instagram page to show their love for the player. "#SuperKingForever", the post said.