IPL 2022 Auction: IPL Veteran Suresh Raina Goes Unsold

IPL Auction 2022: Suresh Raina has gone unsold
Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina has gone unsold in the first round of the 2022 IPL auction.
The 35-year-old had been released by CSK following the 2021 season and had listed his base price at Rs 2 crore. However, he seemed to find no takers on Day 1 of the IPL auction 2022.
This does not mean Raina will not be part of IPL 2022 as his name can come up again on Sunday in the accelerated auction when teams bid for players that had gone unsold in the first round, among others.
The fourth highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, Suresh Raina has been among the pillars of the Chennai Super Kings franchise along side MS Dhoni. With 5528 runs to his name along with 1 century and 39 fifties, Raina is nothing short of a legend in the tournament.
However, the usually prolific left hander was not in the best form last year and had missed the 2020 season as well. Raina had opted out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, wanting to be close to family during the pandemic.
In IPL 2021, Raina returned and played 12 games scoring 160 runs and wasn’t able to hold down a place in the side. The 35-year-old had retired from international cricket in 2020.
