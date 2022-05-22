IPL Playoffs Schedule: Gujarat and Rajasthan Get 2 Shots at Qualifying for Final

GT captain Hardik Pandya and LSG captain KL Rahul interacting with each other after on of their IPL 2022 matches.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2022 is all set to get more exciting and challenging as it enters its playoffs stage from 27 May.
IPL debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have both successfully qualified for their first playoffs, alongside Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
While Gujarat finished on top of the IPL standings with 20 points from 14 matches, Rajasthan finished second with 9 wins and thus bagged the all-important second position after the league stage.
The top two teams on the points table get two chances at qualifying for the IPL 2022 Final.
IPL 2022 Points Table after MI beat DC and helped RCB qualify for the playoffs.
Table toppers Gujarat Titans and second-placed Rajasthan Royals will face each other in Qualifier 1 in Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Tuesday, 24 May. The winner of this match will directly qualify for the IPL 2022 final.
Next will be the Eliminator (the first knockout match), which will be played between the third and fourth placed Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This match will be also played at Eden Gardens, on 25 May and the losing team will be eliminated from IPL 2022.
Then will be the next knockout match - between the losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator. The winner of this Qualifier 2 that is to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 27 May will then proceed to the IPL 2022 final.
The final match of IPL 15 will be played at Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on 29 May.
