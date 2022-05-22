IPL Playoffs Schedule: Gujarat and Rajasthan Get 2 Shots at Qualifying for Final

IPL 2022 is all set to get more exciting and challenging as it enters its playoffs stage from 27 May.

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have both successfully qualified for their first playoffs, alongside Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While Gujarat finished on top of the IPL standings with 20 points from 14 matches, Rajasthan finished second with 9 wins and thus bagged the all-important second position after the league stage.

The top two teams on the points table get two chances at qualifying for the IPL 2022 Final.