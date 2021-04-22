Virat Kohli Becomes First to Reach 6,000 Runs in IPL History

Thursday's match against RR was Kohli's 196th match. He has scored over 500 fours and over 200 sixes in his IPL career.

Prior to the game against RR, he got a couple of scores of 33 in the first two matches of the season and then got a five.

Although playing second fiddle to the more fluent and aggressive Padikkal, Kohli played some imperious strokes and turned up the strike rate as he neared his half-century.