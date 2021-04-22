T Natarajan Ruled Out of IPL 2021: Reports

Natarajan had played only 2 games for SRH, who might need to look for a replacement now.

He has not left the team’s bio-secure bubble for a scan as he would need to quarantine for 7 days before being allowed to re-enter.

The report also adds that the BCCI could ask Natarajan to report back to the National Cricket Academy, where he spent two months after the Australia tour.

Natarajan’s last game was against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on 11 April.

"He obviously has got a sore knee," Warner said at the press conference after the match against Punjab Kings.

"Given the circumstances in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days; he has to go back into quarantine. We are just monitoring at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view. But he obviously has to go and have a scan at some point."