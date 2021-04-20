When RR’s Pace Hero Chetan Sakariya Nearly Abandoned His Dreams

“KL Rahul was set and the plan was to not give him any pace. There was some help from the wicket for the bowlers as the ball wasn’t coming on to the bat and that helped get the wicket of KL Rahul. Our plan was to take wickets in the final over,” Sakariya told The Quint.

But, be that as it may, a teenage Sakariya had contemplated giving it all up when he suffered an injury because he bowled too much. Thankfully, for him and Rajasthan Royals, a school tournament came by just in time. The injury kept him away for a year, often raising doubts about his decision.

“My morale was quite low at that time because I had no guidance really and did not know what to do to overcome the injury. I was not getting picked for my state team or district teams and my friends and relatives would say that the road ahead is very tough. I felt low on confidence and thought maybe I won’t be able to do it and it would be better if I did something else. Such thoughts crossed my mind but then I played a school tournament and finally made my comeback.”

Ahead of IPL 2021’s opening day, former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara had emphasised how important the likes of Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi would be in backing up Jaydev Unadkat and Chris Morris. In their opening game, the Royals handed young Sakariya his IPL debut and he repaid the faith shown in him with figures of 3/31.

Sakariya, who was a net bowler with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, learnt about his debut on the eve of the Royals’ season opener.

“I found out one day before the game during our team meeting when Sanga Sir declared the team. He told me that I’d be playing the first game. It felt good but there was also some pressure about delivering and helping the team win. But as soon as I entered the ground, I focussed on my bowling and thankfully it worked out well,” Sakariya said.