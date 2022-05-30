Twitter Reacts After Gujarat Titans Defeat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Final

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans have won their first IPL title in their debut season. They defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win the title with ease at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday.

Having won the toss RR decided to to bat first but it didn't go well for them. Pandya led his team on the bowling front taking three key wickets and restricting RR to just 130 runs.

In the second innings, opener Shubman Gill's incredible knock of 45 not out and skipper Hardik Pandya's quick 34 runs, led GT team towards their first IPL title.