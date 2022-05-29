IPL 2022: 2008 Rajasthan Team Come to Support Current Squad for the Final

2008 Champion Rajasthan Royals player at Narendra Modi stadium for IPL 2022 Final.
Image: Mohammad Kaif/Instagram
The 2022 IPL final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is underway in Ahmedabad with the Jaipur-based franchise looking for their second IPL title.
Rajasthan had last reached an IPL final 14 years back, in 2008, which was the debut season of the tournament.
Over the years the team has undergone many changes, with new players stepping in older players' shoes and carrying the Royals legacy forward.
In order to support the Sanju Samson-led RR squad, eight members of the 2008 Royals' squad were present in the stands for the final at the Narendra Modi stadium.
Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Rajasthan Royals both posted a picture on Instagram with Munaf Patel, Siddhartha Trivedi, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Dinesh Salunkhe, Anup Revandkar, Swapnil Asnodkar and Parag More standing together, sporting the RR jersey.
“Let’s do it for Warnie boys,” said Kaif in his post.
Earlier this year, former Australian and Rajasthan Royals' cricketer Shane Warne passed away due to a heart attack. He has lovingly been known as the ‘First Royal’ by the IPL franchise as the legendary cricketer had captained and coached the side in the 2008 season when they had won the title.
