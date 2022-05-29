Ranveer & AR Rahman Perform, Akshay Kumar Attends IPL Closing Ceremony

Ranvir Singh performed to his songs during the IPL 2022 opening ceremony.
(Photo: BCCI)
The IPL 2022 closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad kicked-off the final day of the season, before the big final match between Rajasthan Royals and IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.
There was heavy Bollywood presence at the match with Akshay Kumar sitting in the stands and attending the match.
Ranvir Singh entertained the one lakh capacity stadium with a high-octane dance performance to some of his biggest hit numbers.
Akshay Kumar at the 2022 IPL final.
AR Rahman performs at the 2022 IPL final.
After the performances, it was time for the cricket and the two captains walked onto the field for the toss at 7:30pm IST.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
While this is Rajasthan's second final, after winning the inaugural edition in 2008, Gujarat are making their first appearance in the title clash in their IPL debut season.
After winning the toss, Samson said he was playing an unchanged eleven.
"Looks like a good wicket, a bit dry and that's why we'll bat first, it's a used wicket and might help our spinners in the second innings. We're all positive and excited. Playing in front of this crowd is exciting," observed the right-handed batter.
Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya said pacer Lockie Ferguson comes into the playing eleven in place of Alzarri Joseph.
"It is fantastic to see so many people coming to support us. We have the opportunity to be a hero and this is the time for us. We want to treat this game as normal as possible and make the right decisions."
"It does help (qualifying early and having a break), calms your nerves down, we have focused as a group, be as normal as possible, and play our 'A-game'. The boys are chilled out, credit to the support staff. People of Gujarat are very loyal, very excited for it," stated the all-rounder.
