BCCI Contract Drama: Example Made of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, a Good Start

Mr Source is the most hardworking professional currently working in Indian cricket.

He wakes up, speaks off the record to the media and then goes back into the system to glean some more information for the public at large.

For more than a month now Mr Source has been hard at work trying to give us the inside track first on Ishan Kishan and then lately also on Shreyas Iyer. We got all sorts of inside information on Kishan and then Iyer thanks to the industrious Mr Source.

But when he spoke about both Kishan and Iyer being axed from the annual retainer contracts of the BCCI, it seemed a little far-fetched. Even by the hundred per cent track record of Mr Source it was a little hard to believe.

However, at 17:55 pm India time on Wednesday when the BCCI finally sent a media release confirming the player pool for the year 2023-24, Mr Source was proved right once again!

So, before we proceed any further hats off Mr Source for allowing us to keep the faith in you. Then also kudos to the Indian board for putting out a media release four and a half hours before schedule, because all releases are generally put out only by about 10.45 pm India time.