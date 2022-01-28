2022 IPL Auction: 10 Teams, 1214 Players Registered & 217 Spots Up For Grabs

Two New Teams Picked Three Players Each

While this won't be the first time 10 teams will play an IPL season, 2022 IPL marks the start of a 10-team format on a long term basis, and it sees the return of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group that was part of the IPL for two seasons – in 2016 and 2017– with their team Rising Pune Super Giants.

MS Dhoni started as skipper and then they handed the captaincy to Steve Smith? Brings back memories? Well, they now own the Lucknow franchise called… Lucknow Super Giants for which they paid a bank-breaking Rs 7,000 crore.

The other new team is based in Ahmedabad, and was bought by CVC Capital, for Rs 5,600 crore.

Now while the eight old franchises were allowed to retain a maximum of four players each, it left the two new teams at a disadvantage and they were thus allowed to pick three players from the pool of the released players.

Lucknow have brought on board KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore, making him the joint highest-paid player of all time, and also Marcus Stoinis for 9.2 crore and Ravi Bishnoi for 4 crore.

Ahmedabad have Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, who they will pay Rs 15 crore each, and there’s also Shubman Gill will be paid Rs 8 crore a season.

So, that’s a total of 33 players off the auction list. Also also, Rs 338 crore spent before the first player goes under the hammer.