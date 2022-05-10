Delhi Capitals Batter Rovman Powell Spent 3 Days at Camp in Just a Towel

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Rovman Powell training for a match.
(Image: BCCI)
Delhi Capital’s power-hitter Rovman Powell has been delivering some impressing innings in IPL 2022 so far.
Even though DC has not been able to deliver at their best on the field yet, Rovman Powell is a player who has been keeping the fans' hopes alive while he is batting on the pitch.
In a podcast, the Windies player had an interesting off-the-field story to share with his and the Delhi Capitals fans.
After arriving for DC’s camp in Mumbai, Powell had to roam around in a towel for 2-3 days as he didn’t have any clothes to wear.
"When I landed in Mumbai, I was told that the airline doesn't have any of my bags. The only thing I had with me was my hand baggage when I left the airport. I didn't have any extra clothes with me so I spent 2-3 days in a towel in my hotel room," he retrieved.
Playing in the middle-order for Delhi, Powell has so far scored 205 runs in 11 matches for his team, at a strike rate of 161. His highest score in this season has come against the Sunrisers Hyderabad when he scored 67 not out and DC won the match by 21 runs.
