Delhi Capitals Batter Rovman Powell Spent 3 Days at Camp in Just a Towel

In a podcast, the Windies player had an interesting off-the-field story to share with his and the Delhi Capitals fans.

After arriving for DC’s camp in Mumbai, Powell had to roam around in a towel for 2-3 days as he didn’t have any clothes to wear.

"When I landed in Mumbai, I was told that the airline doesn't have any of my bags. The only thing I had with me was my hand baggage when I left the airport. I didn't have any extra clothes with me so I spent 2-3 days in a towel in my hotel room," he retrieved.