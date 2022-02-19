Rishabh Pant Delighted That Rovman Powell is Playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL

Powell scored an unbeaten 68 off 36 deliveries with four boundaries and five monster sixes in his innings. Powell and Nicholas Pooran put on a century partnership as West Indies came close to winning the contest.

“He (Powell) was hitting bullets. At the back of my mind I was happy as well as Powell will be playing for Delhi Capitals," a smiling Pant said during the post-match presentation.

Powell had recently scored 107 off 53 deliveries against England, smashing four boundaries and ten sixes during that knock in Bridgetown.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard also praised the big-hitting batter Rovman Powell, saying that he was 'phenomenal’ and was happy with the 100-run partnership between him and Nicholas Pooran.

"He (Powell) was phenomenal today. His partnership with Pooran almost got us over the line. We did well to take it as deep as we can," said Pollard in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Powell brought West Indies to within two sixes of the finish line, but they ran out of deliveries as India defended 186.