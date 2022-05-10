IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Should Bat in ‘Russell Mode’, Suggests Ravi Shastri

The 24-year-old Pant hasn't had the best of the season with the bat. He has reached at least 20 in eight innings but hasn't converted any of those knocks into fifties. Overall, the left-hander batter has scored 281 runs in 11 matches, with 44 being his highest score so far.

"I feel once he gets the tempo going he shouldn't change, he should be in the [Andre] Russell mold in this format of the game," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

"You get your eye in, you're striking it well -- don't think too much. No matter who the bowler is, if it's there to be smacked, smack it. Who knows, you might win more matches than people expect you to," he added.